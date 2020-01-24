Rodney Strong Vineyards: 97,000-gallon tank of red wine licks and spills thousands of gallons into the Russian River in Sonoma County, California

advertisement

HEALDSBURG, California. – A 97,000-gallon Cabernet Sauvignon tank in a California winery leaked on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are investigating what appears to be a mechanical defect. We are still not entirely sure about this, but we were deeply concerned about this leak and the protection of our waterways here in Sonoma County,” said Christopher O’Gorman. by Rodney Strong Wine Estates in Healdsburg.

O’Gorman said when they noticed the leak in a building on the property, they pumped the wine into another tank. However, a large part of it flowed into drains and vineyard ponds, which were foamy with red wine on Thursday.

As soon as the ponds overflowed, the wine reached a stream that flows into the nearby Russian river.

It is not clear how much wine gets into the water. The OES report says every 97,000 gallons, but Rodney Strong says only 20-25% of the tank’s capacity made it into the Creek and the Russian River

“We feel that there wasn’t that much wine going into the waterway. We are examining the other tanks. We have moved wine from this area to avoid future leaks,” said O’Gorman.

“I would say it’s about dodging the bullet,” said Don McEnhill, general manager of Russian River Keeper. The non-profit association has forced 50 volunteers to keep an eye on the waterway since the expiry.

“We are lucky that it is winter, the river is high, there is a lot of watering down. We have not received any reports of fish death, certainly the biochemical oxygen demand and the acidity of the wine will kill a lot less insect-type things that are fish food . That could have been much worse. “

Rodney Strong and a third-party contractor pumped wine out of the stream after the leak.

The spilled Cabernet costs $ 27 a bottle. So it is likely that multi-million dollar inventory has been lost.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has investigated the site.

They say that it is possible that Rodney Strong will face some charges and punishments for offenses.

