Since Rodney Atkins released his album “Caught Up in the Country” in May 2019, he has been pleasantly surprised at how seamlessly his old country storytelling brand has passed into the digital age.

“Because you don’t know how long I’m working on an album – and to see an answer, it’s all,” the singer told The Boot at the 2019 CMA Awards, along with his wife, songwriter Rose Falcon.

“It was really incredible to go out on the streets and suddenly all these people sing new songs. And to be able to just hold the microphone out there – they know every word. They know when to clap and when they have to stomp, “he continues. “It’s fantastic … because I didn’t know if I would be accepted as a streaming artist.”

Atkins knows that many of his country music colleagues move away from album format to drop shorter projects or even make one song at a time. Despite being a staunch advocate of the kind of storytelling that a full-length album can afford, Atkins sees the attraction of focusing on shorter projects. He might even try it himself next time.

“Because people understand it immediately,” he emphasizes. “You don’t have to wait for all of these BS to go through, so that’s pretty cool and I’m ready to take it on.”

Most recently Atkins presented his storytelling skills with the release of his music video for “Thank God for You”. The clip shows Falcon as the real love interest of Atkins and his son Elijah as a younger version of the main character.