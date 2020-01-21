advertisement

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers trusts that Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury learned their lesson after missing a training session last week.

Rodgers left England’s international defender Chilwell and midfielder Choudhury from the Foxes squad for the 2-1 loss at Burnley on Sunday.

Both have now been restored to the team for Wednesday night’s visit from West Ham to the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers said: “It is something that happens at every club, there are crimes that take place.

“It is a very important phase of the season for us and our preparation for competitions, and the two players missed a very important session for us. It was handled internally.

“They are young players and young players make mistakes. They learn that if you want to be at the top of this table, this is a professional mindset that you need, and we can’t transport anyone.

“If you want to compete at that very highest level, that mentality is so important, in terms of your mentality, your preparation.

“If you are prepared, you are ready to work hard, which gives you confidence, and then you can ultimately succeed.

“They’ve learned their lesson, they’re good guys, both of them. We’ve talked to the two players and we’re moving on. They weren’t available for the weekend, but now they’re both.”

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also comes back in the bill after a remarkable recovery from a small knee operation only 11 days ago that forced him out of the last three games.

Rodgers initially suggested that Ndidi could be put out of play for up to six weeks after a piece of floating bone was removed from the meniscus.

Rodgers said: “There is a good chance he will be in the team tomorrow. We will see how he is from today.

“He has recovered incredibly, and that is the case with the nature of the operation he has undergone, that people will recover at different timescales. With Wilf it is 11 days ago.

“He has been on the field, had all the measures and tests. It is a testament for him and our medical team, the work that has been done to get him fit, that he is available.

“We will give it another period of time to make sure that he feels good, he feels good. He was not the one we wanted to rush, but he was fantastic in recent days.

“He has been in duels, he has had the tests. If there had been effects, it would have taken place in recent days, but he really got through it.”

