Rod Stewart is not committed to attacking security personnel

Rod Stewart and his son Sean RadarOnline.com has confirmed that he was found not guilty after an incident on New Year’s Eve in which he allegedly attacked a security guard.

The drama went down in a Florida court on Tuesday, January 21.

As Radar has previously reported, the 75-year-old “Reason to Believe” singer and 39-year-old Sean are accused of attacking and beating Jessie Dixon after refusing to host a private party at around 11:00 p.m. , at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 31, 2019.

Both were charged with a “simple battery”, which is an offense according to earlier Radar records.

The description of the incident was recorded by a Palm Beach Police Department official at the exclusive hotel, where a security guard claimed that Rod and Sean created a scene.

The guard “watched a group of people near the check-in table at a private event try to enter the area but was not authorized to do so. The group became loud and created a scene and refused to follow his instructions to leave. “

According to the affidavit, the security official “has given a grown man, who was later clearly identified as Sean Stewart by his California driver’s license,” nose to nose “to his face.”

The guard said, “He put the back of his right hand on Sean Stewart’s chest and told him to back out and make some room. Sean Stewart then pushed him back.”

The documents obtained from Radar state that the security officer “stepped on him and thumped another adult man, who was later clearly identified as Roderick Stewart by the California driver’s license, and thumped his left chest area.”

The officer spoke to Rod, who “apologized for his behavior in the incident,” the documents said.

“I checked video footage from video cameras that were on the breakers and that was the argument,” the police officer said at the time.

“The recorded video revealed both Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart as the main attackers.”

The officer said, “The group was very close to each other when Sean Stewart [the security guard] pushed back a few meters. When [guard] got back on his feet and went back to Sean Stewart, Rod Stewart stepped forward and punched [guard] with a closed fist in the chest. “

The officer noted that the guard “signed an affidavit from the prosecutor that he would criminalize Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart for battery.”

Rod could also face a lawsuit from Dixon, 33, who is alleged to be pursuing a civil suit for damages.

Dixon’s lawyer Gawayne Kelly said to The Scottish Sun on Sunday: “We will come from a civilian perspective. There is a criminal case in which we are not involved. “

On Tuesday, the Stewarts also refused to be present at future court hearings, stating that they will be absent from the courtroom unless the judge requests that they appear.

Her next trial date is February 8, and the father and son have described it as top-notch Guy Fronstin will be your lawyer.

Rod is rehearsing for a concert tour on a sound stage in West Palm Beach while living in his $ 30 million villa in Palm Beach.

The music icon recently underwent knee surgery, his wife Penny Lancaster, 48, is revealed.

Stewart has been married to Lancaster since 2007. They raise two sons together, but Rockin ’Rod was a productive father – with a total of eight children!

