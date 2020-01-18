advertisement

Rocky Johnson’s Tag Team partner, Tony Atlas, spoke about the death of his long-time partner. As The Soul Patrol, Johnson and Atlas became the first black title holders in WWE history to write wrestling history. While their WWE run was short, their partnership went back years earlier when they crossed at other wrestling promotions. However, they have been connected since the World Tag Team Championship was won on November 15, 1983.

We changed wrestling by breaking new ground, knocking on doors and showing what moving ‘n grooving is all about. It showed me a lot as I learned more. I pray for @TheRock and his family, I’m so sorry for your loss. pic.twitter.com/r5g9YMi3S3

– Tony Atlas (@RealAtlas), January 16, 2020

After news of Johnson’s death became known, Atlas went to his Twitter account to send a message to his late ring partner. In addition to a photo of herself with the title belts, Atlas posted a message about the story they had made together. He also expressed condolences to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Johnson’s son.

The Rock, who had reached great heights even in the WWE, broke his silence about his father’s death, which was reported to be caused by a blood clot, in an emotional message posted on Instagram. In the note, he referred to the pioneering victory of the Soul Patrol and noted that the late WWE Hall of Famer “broke through color barriers”.

“I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and paved your way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats watching and worshiping you, my hero from afar,” wrote Dwayne alongside a classic video of his father. “The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring one Boy who just wanted to get to know your best qualities. Who then became a man who realized that you had other, deeply complicated sides, that had to be captured and understood.

“Son to father. Man to man. Then my veneration became respect. And my compassion became gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless lessons of life. Dad, I wish , I would have a shot to tell. ” you i love you before you went to the other side But you were torn away from me so quickly, without warning. Instantly disappeared and no going back. I have pain. But we both know it’s only pain and it is. Now I am wearing your mana and working ethically with myself as it is time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this.

“Finally I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, regrettable, satisfied and carefree. You have lived a very fulfilling, very hard, barrier-free life and left everything in the ring. I love you, dad and I will always be yours to be proud and thankful son.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for WWE

