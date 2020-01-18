advertisement

Rocky Johnson’s cause of death was a blood clot, according to a friend of the late wrestling icon. B. Brian Blair, who was a member of the The Killer Bees tag team in the WWE (then WWF), spoke to the Tampa Bay Times, claiming that Johnson died of natural causes, particularly a blood clot in one of his lungs arrived.

“A blood clot went from his leg to his lungs,” Blair told the newspaper. “He died of natural causes.”

Blair also noted that Johnson, who was 75 at the time of his death, had not felt well for a few weeks.

advertisement

“We went to church together every Sunday,” Blair said of the outlet. “But he hadn’t made it in the past two weeks.”

Fearing flu, Johnson apparently went to a doctor on Tuesday, the day before his death. The WWE Hall of Famer died Wednesday at his Florida home.

Johnson is not only half of The Soul Patrol with Tony Atlas, but is also known as the father of another wrestling icon: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson followed in his father’s and maternal father’s footsteps, Peter Maivia, and became a wrestler for WWE before moving on to acting.

Talking about his father’s death on Friday, The Rock released a classic clip of Johnson in the ring while his then teenage son watched the crowd in awe.

“I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and paved your way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats watching and worshiping you, my hero from afar,” wrote Dwayne in an Instagram heading. “The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the hardest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring one Boy who just wanted to get to know your best qualities. Who then became a man who realized that you had other, deeply complicated sides, that had to be captured and understood.

“Son to father. Man to man. Then my veneration became respect. And my compassion became gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless lessons of life. Dad, I wish , I would have a shot to tell. ” you i love you before you went to the other side But you were torn away from me so quickly, without warning. Instantly disappeared and no going back. I have pain. But we both know it’s only pain and it is. Now I am wearing your mana and working ethically with myself as it is time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this.

“Finally I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, regrettable, satisfied and carefree. You have lived a very fulfilling, very hard, barrier-free life and left everything in the ring. I love you, dad and I will always be yours to be proud and thankful son.

Photo credit: WWE

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement