Rocky Johnson mourned WWE Alum Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake

WWE legend Rocky Johnson died earlier this week at the age of 75, and many of the wrestlers he had worked with over the years mourned his death. One of the most notable wrestlers that Johnson pays tribute to is WWE alum Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. On Twitter, Beefcake shared his opinion of Johnson and he also sent a message to his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“It is so sad to hear that my friend Rocky Johnson has died,” Beefcake wrote. “He was an amazing man that I admired very much! God bless you Rocky until we see each other in heaven! Prayers go to Dwayne @TheRock Johnson and his family. You are always on my mind! Love you!”

There were a number of fans who responded in the comment section. One fan wrote: “Such a loss that Rocky and his legacy have made and will continue to make so much of the WWE. Thoughts and prayers to all of his family, friends and everyone whose life he has touched.”

“A dark thing that Rock and I now have in common: Our fathers died on January 15th,” wrote another fan. “I lost my father two years ago today and really felt it for rock and the family. .. “

“Saw Rocky Johnson fought in ’80 or ’81 at the Wildwood Civic Center on the boardwalk,” added another Twitter user. “It was great to see him up close. RIP”

Beefcake was one of the best-known WWE superstars in the 1980s. He teamed up with Hulk Hogan and won the Tag Team Championship with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine. Because of its effects, Beefcake was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Johnson was in the WWE with Beefcake in the early 1980s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. Dwayne Johnson was the one who took in his father and he recently went to Instagram to send him a message after his death.

“Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the priceless lessons in life,” Dwayne Johnson wrote. “Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I loved you before you went to the other side. But you got torn from me so quickly, without warning. Left in an instant and no going back “I am in pain. But we both know that it is only pain and it will go away. Now I will carry your mana with me and work with ethics as it is time to go on because I am feeding my family and working have to achieve this. “

