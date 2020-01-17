advertisement

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies will hand in the field number of outfield player Larry Walker in a ceremony next season.

The Rockies announced on Friday that they will honor Walker on April 19 when they face another former Walker team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Walkers # 33 is displayed next to Todd Helton’s # 17 in the right panel in Coors Field, along with the initials “KSM” for the late Rockies president, Keli McGregor.

advertisement

“There is no greater honor an organization can give a player than withdrawing their number,” said Walker number 17 alongside the greatest Rockie of all time! “

There could be another upcoming honor for Walker, who is in the Hall of Fame poll for the 10th and last time this year. The voting results will be announced on Tuesday.

In parts of 10 seasons with Colorado, Walker met .334 with 258 homers and 848 RBIs. He takes first place in team history in terms of the stroke average, the base percentage (0.426) and the stroke percentage (0.618). He won the NL MVP in 1997 in a season in which he met .366 with 49 homers.

“Number 33, which hangs in Coors Field, is a constant reminder of Larry Walker’s tremendous talent that we have all seen here in Colorado,” said Dick Monfort, owner of the Rockies.

Walker played a total of 17 seasons with Montreal (1989-94), Colorado (1995-2004) and St. Louis (2004-05). He met 383 Homers .313 for his supervisor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement