Becki Crossley

February 12, 2020

Watch the hit biopic with live orchestral versions of the hits “Tiny Dancer”, “Your Song” and more

Rocketman – Live in Concert will tour the UK this June. The new show combines the hit biopic after Sir Elton John’s life with a live orchestra that synchronizes the soundtrack live with special performances. Presale for the shows begins on February 13th at 10 a.m. General presale starts on February 14th at 10 a.m.

The hit film Rocketman was released in 2019 and immediately became a hit. It is well known that the music icon Sir Elton John has had a successful career that is perfect for this musical biography. The film has been nominated several times since its release and most recently received the Oscar and the Golden Globe for the best original song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”.

In 2020, fans of Elton and Rocketman can enjoy the film’s 22-track soundtrack with hits like “Tiny Dancer”, “Your Song”, “Pinball Wizard” and more performed by a live orchestra. The tour begins at Birmingham Symphony Hall on June 5 before taking place in Brighton, London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Rocketman – Live in Concert 2020 UK dates:

Friday June 5th – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thu 11 Jun – Brighton Dome

Sat 13 Jun – Eventim Apollo, London

Wednesday 17th June – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow,

Thu 18 Jun – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Pre-sale for Rocketman – Live in Concert begins on February 13th at 10:00 AM and ends on February 14th at 10:00 AM.