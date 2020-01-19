advertisement

DETROIT (AP) – More than $ 900,000 will be given to groups in Detroit as part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour that took place in the city last year.

Payouts will allow organizations to help city residents by expanding programs and improving the neighborhood, according to the Rocket Giving Fund, which manages the event at the Detroit Golf Club.

The donation includes $ 225,000 for Midnight Golf, which helps under-served youth transition from high school to college and into a career. Another $ 200,000 went to the Detroit Children’s Fund, which works to improve school and education.

The Greater Palmer Park Community – seven neighborhoods surrounding the Detroit Golf Club – receives $ 150,000 for area improvements.

“With the Rocket Mortgage Classic, we can highlight the city we live in,” said Jay Farner, chairman of the Rocket Giving Fund and chief executive of Quicken Loans. “We are particularly proud that the tournament is beneficial to many local organizations and has an impact on Detroit residents.”

Another $ 310,000 will go to Birdies for Charity and other nonprofits. Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Birdies for Charity program supports more than 170 certified nonprofits.

