Valentine’s Day is the time to love, share, spend too much money on chocolates and (of course) make appointments. Sometimes dates are a pleasure if you just click with that special person, but sometimes you vomit everywhere and cry (we look at you, Alex Gaskarth).

We spoke to eight different rock stars to talk about their romantic disasters, so you avoid copying their embarrassment, and to know that your love life isn’t as uncomfortable as yours.

Andy Biersack, Black Veil Brides / Andy Black

“I settled in with this girl and the first thing she did when we met was to take out the book that was in her purse and that as Jesus is more than a carpenter. It wasn’t so much the content of the book, but that she started the date with it. Anyway, we watched V For Vendetta and I really enjoyed it, but about half of them started crying pretty hard. Then she yelled at me for taking her to a movie that violated her morale and stormed it. I stayed because I loved the film. I saw her a few years later and it was very uncomfortable. It was a bit like, “Hey, how are you? Do you remember when you went crazy and almost ruined a great movie? “

Fred Durst, flaccid bizkit

“I brought a girl to this place and she ordered absinthe. She went into the bathroom and didn’t come out for 20 minutes and a girl came out and said, “There’s a girl lying face down in vomit!” I freaked out, but she just faked it! She said, “I only saw if you were a gentleman.”

Alex Gaskarth, All Time Low / Simple Creatures

“I once had diarrhea in someone’s home. I was in high school and hanging out with that girl. I went to her house and we sat in front of the TV and said,” It won’t be good. “I didn’t know her so well so it was uncomfortable. “Why are you in the bathroom for 10 minutes crying?” After that I went pretty quickly – I don’t think we hung around again. ”

Lzzy Hale, Halestorm

“I was 17 years old and thought we were going to a restaurant, but instead he took me to his grandmother’s house! We go in and she’s not there and he searches the contents of her liquor cabinet …”

Nergal, Behemoth

“I met this beautiful girl briefly and we wrote a little online and met in Warsaw. It took maybe two minutes before I realized that I had made a bad decision. There was nothing wrong with her, but I was needed more than physical attraction and there was simply no connection intellectually. “

Dani Winter-Bates, buried tomorrow

“On my first day with this girl, we went to ShakeAway to buy milkshakes, and within the first 10 minutes I emptied all of the content on my front – and half of it on her! I cleaned up, bought a few more clothes and then bought a milkshake and did the same thing! “

Craig Owen, Chiodos / D.R.U.G.S.

“When I was in my ignorant, young phase” I rule the world “, I met a girl I had talked to on a day off from the tour. We were only on so different planes and I kept fighting to make it more comfortable for both of us, and I was really frustrated because I couldn’t. I was such an idiot that I deliberately called her the wrong name! “

Mike Hranica, The Devil Wears Prada

“I had a homecoming date with this girl in high school and for some reason she would not speak to me all the time. I only noticed it after I left home and returned to my place, but I had tomato sauce from spilled my pizza all over my crotch and it was all crispy. I think in a way that kind of sums up a lot of my high school experience; unsuspecting, clumsy, and shunned. ”

Posted on February 14, 2020 at 10:35 am

