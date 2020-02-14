Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to play the old records that have melted our hearts over the years. We have selected 15 rock songs that you should definitely hear on February 14th.

From the Ronettes to the Stone Age queens, we’ve covered some tracks that you may have forgotten to exist. Be ready to be overwhelmed by cheesy lyrics and powerful declarations of love

The Healing – “Love Song”

“No matter how far away / I will always love you / How long I stay / I will always love you / Whatever I say / I will always love you”

An effortlessly yet effectively delivered “love song”. With the synthesizers who play with the regular beat of the track and Robert Smith’s distinctive vocals, the singer declares his love with simple words and an uncomplicated melody. The title, released in 1989, appeared on The Cure’s eighth album – Disintegration – and has since been covered by several artists, including Adele, whose version was quieter and was only accompanied by an acoustic guitar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks_qOI0lzho [/ embed]

Wolf Alice – “Don’t delete the kisses”

“You turned me upside down / And that’s okay, I’ll allow it / Because I like to have you with me / I’m electrified, a romantic cliché / And they’re really all true.”

Wolf Alice has definitely made a name for herself in recent years. “Don’t Delete The Kisses” is one of her most famous songs from her latest album “Visions of Life”. This highly synthesized ballad gives us the feeling of being on cloud nine, surrounded by a dreamy haze, while Ellie Rowland speaks softly through her lyrics and adds to the heavenly atmosphere of the track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqxE-zppu30 [/ embed]

The Ronettes – “paradise”

“We will cross a rainbow to a place where we are free / where he will give me his love.”

This walk to paradise is one of the many role models that the Ronettes took with Phil Spector. The track begins with singing birds, the sound of waves, before Ronnie Spector’s hoarse voice takes us on a heavenly journey where her lover will meet her. This 1965 song was praised for the sound effects used, as was “Walking in the Rain”, another gem of the fabulous Ronettes. Although this single was never officially released at the time, it is surely one of the best love songs in rock.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D-N_z029Z4 [/ embed]

Heart – “magical man”

“You know I couldn’t run away, it seemed / We saw each other in a dream / It seemed as if he knew me / He looked through me, yes.”

This song undoubtedly reached many teenage girls when it was released in 1975. Since it was very personal for the singer Ann Wilson, whose ‘Magic Man’ was later Heart’s Manager – Mike Fisher – she leads us through this time, when she had fallen so hard for him, she lost every reason. Led by the heavy staccato guitar and high vocals, the choir is actually the word of her own lover and mother, referring to many phone calls that she had with her, asking her to return home. The bridge of this track has been recognized by many music references as one of the largest in hard rock history – and we could not agree.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps7tVvQHLyo [/ embed]

David Bowie – “Moonage Daydream”

“Keep my” electric eye on me, baby “/ Put your radiation cannon on my head / Express your space face close to my, love / freak in a lunar daydream, oh yeah”

“Moonage Daydream” is an unusual love song about an alien messiah. Bowie is full of space references and again guides us through a unique music experience with this track. Originally written for fashion designer Fred Burrett, this extraordinary song begins with a remarkable heavy guitar riff that was later used in Green Day’s hit “Jesus of Suburbia” in 2005.

This song definitely lets us dream of an alien lover who might be waiting for us somewhere.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFDj3shXvco [/ embed]

The Byrds – “She Doesn’t Care About Time”

“And with her arms around me I see them all in my head / And she will always be there, my love doesn’t care about time.”

This sweet song, one of the tour de force by singer-songwriter Gene Clark, remains true to the brilliant harmonies and skilfully written, poetic lyrics of The Byrds. Most of the band’s compilations were originally part of their turn! Turn! Turn! 1965 album. Those of us with a more classic ear will have noticed the Bach-inspired guitar lines in “She Doesn’t Care About Time”, which are heavily inspired by the composer “Jesus, Joy of Man’s Desiring”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTlS2JhaBJM [/ embed]

Stone Age Queens – “Make It Wit Chu”

“I want to do it with Chu”

Josh Homme, the Queen of the Stone Age, previously spoke about this song as a classic about lovemaking. As her music video illustrates this perfectly, the track was recorded as part of his Desert Sessions Volumes 9 & 10, in which PJ Harvey participated in the backing vocals. After appearing on Era Vulgaris, “Make it Wit Chu” found its way to almost every set list of Queens of the Stone Age and has become a worldwide favorite. The relaxed feeling of this song with Hommes calm voice is a must for a romantic night in “anytime and anywhere”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wTxqHbJOzg [/ embed]

Patti Smith – “Frederick”

“But tonight on the wings of a dove / Up in the land of love”

In 1979 the Patti Smith Group released their fourth album – Wave. “Frederick” was the lead single and introduced us to a new side of the passionate and extravagant Patti Smith after their groundbreaking Easter. This track was dedicated to her only Fred “Sonic” Smith, who later became her husband. Unlike many of her other releases, which contained some fairly widespread messages, this pop-like track received a lot of feedback regarding the simple but flowery lyrics and the uplifting feel. In fact, the tune was written in homage to Bruce Springsteen’s “Prove It All Night”.

“Friedrich” is definitely a relaxed declaration of love that will melt every heart of Friedrich.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFiyxiRqARE [/ embed]

Oasis – “Slide Away”

“Now that you are mine / We will find a way to chase the sun / Let me be the one who shines with you / In the morning we do not know what to do / Two of a kind / We will find a way / To to do what we did / let me be the one who shines with you / and we can slide away “

Another outstanding track by Noel Gallagher. Whether it’s Liam’s singing that is particularly noteworthy, or the fact that it was composed by Noel who plays the guitar that Johnny Marr sent him – this song is an absolute must for Mancunian Valentine’s Day – as well as for the world. Although the singer-songwriter claims that “Slide Away” wrote itself, the lyrics and instrumental material have proven to be some of Oasis’s most sentimental and smartest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GCSUSwcDwg [/ embed]

George Harrison – “What is Life”

“I cannot say what I feel / But my love is there for you at all times of the day / But if it is not love that you need / Then I will do my best to make everything a success.”

The ex-Beatles singer is probably a classic when it comes to love songs and Valentine’s Day. So we had to include one of his tracks in our top 15. With a little help from his friends, namely the great producer Phil Spector, Eric Clapton and Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, Harrison put together an unforgettable love song. The fantastic, fuzzy, descending guitar riff that opens the track stays in your head all day before Spector’s Wall of Sound takes control and includes us in the chorus. “Tell me what is my life without your love / tell me who am I without you? , by my side.”

“What is Life” is definitely a must if you are looking for romantic George Harrison songs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiH9edd25Bc [/ embed]

Queen – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

“There my baby goes / she knows how to rock and roll / she drives me crazy / she gives me hot and cold fever / then she leaves me in a cool, cool sweat.”

It only took Freddie Mercury between five and ten minutes to create this Elvis Presley-like masterpiece while taking a bath in his bathroom. In Queen’s The Game, the late singer used his rather poor knowledge of guitar to compose this swing track. To be honest, the singer said he didn’t really know what he was doing with this instrument, but that made him develop a straightforward but dynamic melody.

“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” is an ingenious track composed by a virtuoso man – what shouldn’t you love?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zO6D_BAuYCI [/ embed]

The Cars – “Exactly What I Needed”

“I don’t mind that you come here / and waste all my time / Because you’re so close / I kind of lose my mind.”

“Just What I Needed” was released as the debut single of their first album and has become a rock classic over the years. With a pop page, The Cars borrowed their opening riff from an Ohio Express song – “Yummy Yummy Yummy”. There are obviously serious flirts – or fights? – between the height synthesizer and the scorching guitar, while the vocals of bassist Benjamin Orr take the lead instead of the usual front man Ric Ocasek. As one of The Cars’ best known songs, we had to get it out for Valentine’s Day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5-rdr0qhWk [/ embed]

Arctic monkeys – “I want to be yours”

“Let me be your leccy meter and I will never go out / And let me be the portable heater without which you get cold / I want to be your fixative lotion / Keep your hair deeply devoted / At least as deep as the Pacific Ocean”

What better way to declare your love for someone than when Alex Turner asks to be your vacuum cleaner and coffee pot? This sensual and slow track from her album AM is one of the best love songs by Arctic Monkeys. Inspired and extracted from John Cooper Clarke’s poem, Alex Turner added only two verses: “Secrets that I have kept in my heart / are more difficult to hide than I thought.”

The singer not only wants to be every single electrical object in your house, he asks it in a gymnastical manner and shows his deep, gentle voice. Who said romance was dead?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJLQCf4mFP0 [/ embed]

The stone roses – “Ten-story love song”

“Ten-story love song / I made this thing for you / Who can take you higher than Twin Deep Mountain Blue? / Well, I made this thing for you / And I love you true. “

This love song, released in 1995, is another gem of guitarist John Squire. The Mancunian band has managed to build an emotional skyscraper that immerses us in some of the feelings of singer Ian Brown.

The catchy chorus of this dreamy melody will undoubtedly take you to The Stone Roses’ ten-story love building.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uNLw3pXlVM [/ embed]

Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers – “I love you”

“When I look into your eyes / I see words that I cannot describe / And these words I tell you / And I tell you:” I love you “.”

If you’re looking for the perfect way to declare your love for someone, let Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers do it for you. This punk rock track is probably one of the easiest to memorize, since Johnny Thunders basically keeps saying: “I love you”. So there is no doubt that the message will be fully received. The heavy guitars of the band’s L.A.M.F released in 1977 accompany Johnny Thunder’s punky vocals as he sings about his love. Did you know that Johnny Thunders was in love?

Our list of rock love songs could go on forever, and these are some of many that have warmed our hearts whether on Valentine’s Day or another day. If you spend Valentine’s Day alone or with your other half, our top 15 will definitely overwhelm you with love and add extra romance to your day.

Lil Bonhomme