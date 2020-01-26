advertisement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Hall of Fame coach and his players had spent the month of January battling a series of frustrating and trustworthy losses caused by a number of injuries and a shaky game.

Finally, on Saturday the Tar Heels celebrated the end of unusual battles for the traditional program – at least for a game – and a coaching milestone for Roy Williams that lasted much longer than expected.

Brandon Robinson posted a career high of 29 points to help North Carolina beat Miami 94-71. This ended the first streak of bad luck since 2003. Williams also overtook the late mentor Dean Smith for fourth place in Division I men’s career coaching, although it took nearly a month for Williams Smith to win against Yale.

“I would have been just as happy if it happened four or five games ago,” said Williams, adding, “I really wanted number 9 for this team.”

The Tar Heels (9-10, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) had lost six games in a row for the first time in program history. And Williams had been emotional and desperate to find an answer after the recent casualties.

They caused weeks of frustration against a Miami team who missed two of their goalscorers in Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty. With a 15: 2 run they built up a large lead and turned it into a rare game for a fighting group.

Robinson’s return was particularly welcome. The 6-foot-5-year-old did not play in Virginia Tech’s double-overtime on Wednesday due to the continuing effects of a January 11 car accident accusing the other driver of driving problems, although Robinson had played on January 18 against Pittsburgh.

“The mood in the locker room was so much better,” said Robinson. “I feel so much better just because we won, I can sleep well tonight, so I’m happy about it.”

Freshman Isaiah Wong had a season high of 19 points in the hurricanes (10: 9, 2: 7). Shortly before the final whistle, he announced that Lykes and McGusty would not play due to injury. Miami shot 41% with only six players and made 6 out of 24 3-pointers.

“I thought Carolina played very well, shot the ball very well,” said Miami coach Jim Larranaga. “We couldn’t stop them and they really gave us problems on the defensive.”

Miami: The hurricanes had lost five out of six since early January. It only got worse on Saturday, without top scorer Lykes (15.7 points) and top scorer McGusty (14.5). The team said before the game that Lykes had a groin injury, although Larranaga described the injury as a hip flexor problem. McGusty had had back pain. Both played at Duke’s defeat on Tuesday even though they weren’t quite healthy, and Larranaga said they haven’t trained since then.

“It just made sense to rest them and see if they could do better,” said Larranaga, “because none of them are close to 100%.”

UNC: The Tar Heels hadn’t won a game since 2020. They had their first five-game skid since 2003 and their first loss at ACC in six games since December 8 in Virginia. Star Freshman Point Guard Cole Anthony has not played since recovering from knee surgery in December, and the Tar Heels also had no Point Guard Jeremiah Francis. Regardless, she finally gave Williams his 880th career win.

Robinson made 11 out of 16 shots and hit 6 out of 10 3-pointers. … UNC ended the season with a high score while scoring 58% after not reaching 50% all year round. … UNC had 32 templates on 40 baskets that showed the most ties in Williams ’17 seasons. … Anthony Walker scored 14 points for Miami while D.J. Vasiljevic (14.6 points) ended the 3v13 shooting with eight points. … Freshman Armando Bacot had 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the UNC that had a 41-21 rebound advantage.

Miami: The Hurricanes host Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit rival North Carolina State on Monday.

