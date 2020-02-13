VILLANOVA, PA (AP) – Jermiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Villanova # 15 held a 72-71 win against Marquette # 18 on Wednesday night to lose in three games.

Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each added 14 points to Villanova (18-6, 8-4 Big East). The Wildcats had given an average of 75 points in defeats against Creighton, Butler and Seton Hall – all teams were currently represented in the AP Top 25. Villanova, who finished second with Creighton in the Great East, avoided losing four in a row for the first time since February 15-25, 2012.

Markus Howard scored 24 points for Marquette (17-7, 7-5), who had won three in a row and six out of seven. Howard, the country’s leading scorer, who averaged 27.4 points per game, became the Big East’s top scorer in league games with 1,408 points.

The Wildcats led with up to 15 points in the first half and were strong to open the second half. Villanova scored the first nine points after the break, five of which came from the free throw line, and continued 16:27 with 47:29. Marquette continued a pattern from the first 20 minutes by missing the first six shots after the break ,

The golden eagle was slowly taking advantage of Villanova. They were within five, 65-60, with 3:58 on Koby McEwen’s 3-pointer from the left corner. The Wildcats reached the next five, which Gillespies 3 limited to 2:03.

But Howards 3, 43 seconds ahead, pulled the golden eagle within 71-68. After Saddiq missed Bey, Villanova intentionally fouled Howard. He missed the first and then failed to hit the rim while trying to miss the second and gave the ball to Villanova. Robinson-Earl then made the second of two free throws by 4 seconds before Howard dripped a 3 on the buzzer.

Villanova withdrew the # 15 jersey of former security guard Ryan Arcidiacono, who was involved in 117 victories during his four-year career that culminated in the 2016 national championship. Arcidiacono had support for Kris Jenkins’ 3-pointer, which led Villanova to a 77:74 win over North Carolina for the title.

“I got a little emotional,” said Arcidiacono, who plays for the Chicago Bulls in his third season. “It means the world to me. The NBA is great, but it’s special to be a student athlete who plays every single game on campus in front of a loud crowd of friends and family. “

Marquette: The golden eagles have a rare weekend off before going back to action against Creighton next Tuesday. Marquette can gain some momentum for the postseason by playing three of the next four at home before ending the regular road season in DePaul and St. Johns.

Villanova: The Wildcats pause from the Big East action to complete the Philadelphia Big 5 portion of their Sunday schedule at the Temple. Villanova has already defeated his first three Big 5 opponents: La Salle, 83-72 on December 1st; Penn, 80-69 on December 4; and Saint Josephs, 78-66 on December 7th. Villanova has won against Temple six times in a row.

Marquette: hosts Creighton on Tuesday.

Villanova: Saturday in the temple.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.