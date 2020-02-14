Posted: Feb 14, 2020 / 11:10 a.m. CST

/ Updated: February 14, 2020 / 11:10 a.m. CST

Jacob Shane Graham

A 33-year-old Robinson man was arrested for arson after another man’s chair was soaked in a fire-fighting accelerator.

Police say the potential victim is known to be sitting on the chair and smoking cigars while watching TV.

The intended victim was not injured.

Robinson police said Jacob Shane Graham had previously argued about money with his mother and boyfriend and they accused him of threatening to burn down their house.

Police say that disagreements and threats have escalated in the past few days, leading to the drenched incident.

Police say the victim is known to go into a small building in the back yard of a house on Adrian’s 100 block to smoke his cigars while watching TV.

The police took Graham into custody on Thursday afternoon in a house on the 400 block of East Karels after her investigation.