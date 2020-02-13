Robert Smith said that The Cure’s new album will be released “soon” as fans get more excited about the record.

The sequel to 4:13 Dream from 2008, previously described by frontman Smith as “so dark” and “incredibly intense”, will appear later this year when the band hits the wave after their pioneering headline at Glastonbury Festival 2019 of success rides.

At the 2020 NME Awards, Smith confirmed that a new record will arrive in 2020: “The first one will definitely come out soon, we wrap it up now and it will be mixed.” But until it’s done, no one will believe me. I look forward to it coming out more than anyone else, trust me! Smith said to NME.

He added: “I am too old to commit to such idiotic things, wait and see”, somewhat illusory.

Smith previously spoke in more detail about the album and said: “The lyrics I wrote for this album are more true to me personally. You are more honest. That is probably why the album itself is a little darker. “

The front man continued, “I feel like I want to do something that expresses the darker side of my experience in recent years – but in a way that involves people.” Some of the albums like “Pornography” and “Disintegration” are relentless. I equated “disintegration” with some songs like “Lullaby” and “Lovesong”, but I think this is more like “pornography” because it doesn’t have any of these songs that lighten the mood at all. “

