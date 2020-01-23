advertisement

New York-based dynamo-pedal steel player Robert Randolph, who was recently nominated for his 6th Grammy Award for his 2019 LP, Brighter Days, is a member of many prestigious musical lines. And a piece of each appears on the striking moments on the latest album by the songwriter, which is available this year for the best contemporary Blues album.

First and foremost, Randolph is one of many in a large family, whose members consist of a long line of musicians for him, as well as some of his band members on stage. Then there is the Pentecostal church in which Randolph grew up with his own 100-year-old music archives recorded by parishioners. Then there is his place among the great American blues guitar players, which is certainly secured. But if you ask Randolph what the genre itself means to him, his response is moving and universal.

“For me, the blues is a whole series of your sad feelings that come to life,” says Randolph. “All the sadness and all your fears and bad thoughts. We all have fears and sorrows, things that doubt us. ”

Randolph, first known as a guitarist – indeed, Rolling Stone called him one of the 100 best in 2003 – also has a smooth and compelling singing voice. But he didn’t sing in public until the year he recorded his first release, a celebrated live album record at the Wetlands Preserve club in Tribeca, New York City.

“I was not a singer in my church,” Randolph remembers. “I was always a musician. It’s funny, because we were just doing this TV show this morning, and my cousin, much older than me, said, “Man, remember that time when we were in the studio in, like, 2002 and I said, boy, like you want to have a long music career, you have to start singing! “”

In the church, many call pedal language a “sacred” instrument. But when Randolph grew up, nobody played it in his church. So, at the age of 14, his father bought him one, but Randolph, a drummer, left it for two years until he was 16. Then, as if he played the role of King Arthur, the instrument, which had a long history in Hawaiian and then Country music, called Randolph like Excalibur did from his rock. Randolph took over and controlled it.

“The concept of going to church,” Randolph explains, “is about people coming together in some version of a bad week, or maybe it went well and rejoiced. The goal for me was always to make music to I want to be this positive light in the world, make people smile and dance and be happy. “

But despite the pursuit of joy, it wasn’t always easy. Music, says Randolph, and especially the instrument he chose, remain intimidating. To play pedal language, one not only needs to understand scales and important signatures, but there are levers and foot pedals and finger picks and countless other small details to take into account during each session.

“It’s a staggering tool,” says Randolph, who sometimes writes parts that are so difficult to replicate that he forgets how he did it for the first time. “Every time you play it, you have to be ready for the challenge.”

However, if Brighter Days is an indication, it is clear that Randolph is adept at taking on that challenge. The record with 10 numbers is uplifting and thoughtful, generous and tough. Notable are the bustling ‘Baptize Me’, the rugged ‘Simple Man’, the fiery ‘Cut Em Loose’ and the funky ‘Second Hand Man’. And to celebrate the LP on the Grammy’s, Randolph is ‘very exciting’.

“Every time you get a Grammy nomination,” he says, “you know your colleagues have recognized something you’ve worked hard on. That’s what’s cool about it.”

And while the legend of the musician continues to grow, he keeps an eye on young up-and-coming artists. Randolph has shared the stage with players like Eric Clapton, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews, John Mayer and B.B. King. But he also likes newer artists such as Kingfish and Jonny Lang. But above all, it is that divine feeling that Randolph can achieve at the height of a song or solo that drives him to keep creating new work.

“There is no better feeling in the world,” says Randolph. “It is really the reason why most of us become these different beings when we are on stage. It starts with the public and then we connect and feed on it. To achieve this great moment that we have not practiced – it is as if, where did that come from? That is magic. “

