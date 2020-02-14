The DC universe has evolved from Ben Affleck to Batman. But Twilight actor Robert Pattinson will take over the hood, and at least he has the jaw for the appearance.

In a short video that Batman director Matt Reeves shared online, we get a first glimpse of what Pattinson looks like as The Dark Knight. The “camera test” begins in black with threatening music, while Batman is slowly revealed – with red overtones in focus – before it turns black again.

The score was kindly provided by the composer Michael Giacchino and sets the tone of a Batman ready to fade some bad guys. The Batman logo is wide across the upper chest while it looks like the cape has a collar. This doesn’t look like Zero Year or Year 1 Batman, but rather a Dark Knight that has gone through some battles.

We have to wait a while for the film. The Batman will not be released until June 25, 2021. Check out the 45 second clip below.

