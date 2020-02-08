Robert Moggio

Robert Moggio, 87, of The Villages in Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Moggio was born in Livingston, Illinois in 1932, the son of Italian immigrants Alfonso and Lucille (Zadra) Moggio. He graduated from Livingston High School and later worked at A.O. for many years. Smith Corp. in Granite City, IL, from where he retired as operations manager. Mr. Moggio was an avid golfer who loved sports and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Mr. Moggio had an infectious smile, an enthusiasm for life and was loved and admired by everyone who knew him.

Mr. Moggio is survived by his beloved wife Donna Moggio, son Robert (Margaret) Moggio Jr. from Glen Carbon, IL, daughter Lisa (Chris Ramsey) Moggio from St. Louis, MO, and stepdaughter Sharolyn (Blaine) Short from Chesapeake, VA, granddaughters Melissa (Moggio) (Luis) Rawe, Christy Nall and Ashley Hefty, seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Harrison and Henry Rawe, River Dempsey, Fisher Nall, Ava Fuessner, Noah Hefty and many nieces and nephews.

His parents, the brothers Louis and Raymond Moggio, the sister Sophie (Moggio) Renner and the stepson Gary South died before him.

At the request of Mr. Moggio there will be no funeral service. Instead of flowers or donations, friends are asked to “perform a random act of kindness for a stranger and / or help someone in need”.