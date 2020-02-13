The rights to the figure of Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street The franchise he’s calling home recently returned to Wes Craven’s property, causing many fans to wonder what the next step will be. When the franchise returns to the big screen, will Robert Englund at least play Freddy Krueger again or will the story be made from scratch again?

Englund himself has gone back and forth to play Freddy over the years and has sometimes said he is too old to do it again, and others have suggested that he may still have Elm Street in him. Aside from repeating the role for a Halloween episode of “The Goldbergs” in 2018, Englund Freddy Krueger has since Freddy vs. Jason stopped playing on the screen in 2003.

And in a new chat this week with Entertainment Weekly, the horror legend suggests that his cameo appearance on “The Goldbergs” could have been his last hurray as a dream demon.

“I don’t think I’ll ever put the makeup back on“Englund said to EW with high pressure.

He continued: “I’m a little too old for that. I’m a little bit in the tooth to play Freddy now, I think if I did it would be more like Freddy versus Viagra. “

“But I have no idea if they will go on and create completely new stories or if they will go back and do prequels or original stories about the Freddy Krueger myth.” I don’t know what they’re up to. I’m just waiting to hear it“Added Englund.

It is hard to imagine that Elm Street would ever work without Robert Englund. We hope that the right filmmaker can convince him to return again for a proper farewell.

Not so much because * we * deserve it, but because the English deserve it.