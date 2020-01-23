Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU depends on: Money!

advertisement

This development is more than enough to make someone withdraw and say “yes” when they think about how this could possibly develop. It’s enough that Matt Joseph of We Got This Covered Iron Man considers a B-list hero who was lucky and was chosen to start the MCU. A lot of people would argue that he’s never been on the B-list since the MCU he really shined with and it’s hard to argue, but then a lot of people tend to forget that Iron One of the originals was a member of the first Avengers team before everything died and the comics continued to be torn apart and changed incredibly. In any case, it doesn’t sound like Robert Downey Jr. is ruling out a return to the MCU for another run, but whether it’s because Dolittle doesn’t sound like it’s going too well or because he really does is nice of hard to say. It’s easy to imagine that he wants to do a big paycheck for as long as possible, which makes sense, but in a way it’s kind of a mercenary, because it’s more about the love of money than the actual role he could play that has inspired so many people around the world.

Unfortunately, the type of money he asks for is apparently higher than the base salary he has earned for endgame, which is about $ 20 million, which means he is asking for a literal charge of money to do something with that probably looks less In the MCU, he would be reduced to an AI that has his intellect and obviously his personality, as many people think. His appearance on a possible television show or film would decrease if the script didn’t provide for a larger presence, which means that the money he wants is not easily justified, even if he is still one of the biggest draws that the MCU has to do work with. You have to keep in mind that he helped get things going, and that Iron Man opened the Marvel universe to the screen in a way that hadn’t been possible in previous films since he started a story that finally his life culminated in the final battle. His arc has been pretty impressive over the past decade, and his return could be a delicate process that initially upset fans, but could go too far if not assigned a specific role in which he will mentor everyone could be the coat from Ironheart, hopefully Riri Williams. Dan Seddon from Digital Spy has more on this.

advertisement

The demand for the money he got for endgame is a little ridiculous for a television show, especially since it could take up a lot of the budget. Is it really worth bringing it back in order to attract people to these shows with such expenses? There is no doubt that Disney would find a way to justify this in some way, since merchandising and the idea of ​​continuing to have RDJ on the list might be enough to keep sales and pay off to meet the requested price. But it also feels like RDJ is seriously trying to milk the role as best it can if his role has already been played and he may be more of a side character who is evolving. The comics kept going, with Tony Stark serving a purpose for the newbies, but in the movies and TV shows that appear in his role, this would undoubtedly be a lesser version of the character he has already perfected. In a way, he could actually play the Jarvis for Riri Williams’ character, since the comics have seen that she is quite the smart young woman. Much of this is a guess at the moment, as nothing has been decided that will bring RDJ back, but the cost of his services could seriously be a massive obstacle or a sensational decision by Disney if they decide to only agree to have him back for the kind of attention he can bring to the character.

Then there is an idea of ​​how to bring it back as there are many theories that came out when Endgame was still in theaters, but there is no definite idea of ​​how it could be reintroduced into the Marvel universe. outside of comics that is. Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy has a lot to say about it. It’s easy to believe that Tony Stark would download all of his consciousness into an AI that would allow him to live on after his death, but so far the comics are the only place we saw this and one have adjusted what would be at the MCU at least in need of explanation.

advertisement