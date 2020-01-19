Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle bombs at the box office at home

advertisement

It seems that Robert Downey Jr. has gone from one extreme to the other. The actor followed up on the record-breaking, $ 2.79 billion biggest movie ever, Avengers: Endgame, with one of the biggest busts of his career in Universal Pictures’ Dolittle,

The fantasy adventure film based on Hugh Loftings Doctor Dolittle’s travels and directed by Stephan Gaghan, only $ 22.5 million was grossed in North America from Friday to Sunday for an estimated four-day vacation weekend of $ 30 million. Another $ 17 million went to South Korea and Australia, the only international markets to date.

Given the high budget of $ 175 million (which included extensive three-week debriefs overseen by directors Jonathan Liebesman and Chris McKay), additional marketing costs, and poor reviews Dolittle seems to be another expensive flop for Universal after last month cats Horror show unless he manages to outperform if he runs into his remaining overseas territories.

Dolittle Performers are Robert Downey Jr., Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour and Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes , Selena Gomez, Tom Holland and Craig Robinson.

