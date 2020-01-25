Robert Downey Jr. defends Blackface on Tropic Thunder

advertisement

First, without trying to offend Josh Heath from We Got This Covered or anyone who happens to think in the same direction: GET OVER YOURSELVES. When Tropic Thunder came out, Robert Downey Jr.’s use of Blackface might have shocked people a bit, but guess they were still laughing at it and yes, the WHITE guys might still have it in their movie collection if they did since then still rock DVDs, I mean ugh (imagine sarcasm is bottled and released) DVDs are like that, 2000s and junk, right? Anyway, if you leave the sarcastic and obvious remarks behind, it is likely that Black Face wasn’t the best idea in this case, but then the same people who withdraw now and say, “Whoa, dude, that is not okay “have to evaluate what they thought then, unlike today. There was no one who got the face of the public and waved a finger over “cultural appropriation”. Back when Tropic Thunder came out, it was kind of a silly movie, but people were still laughing about it, right? Why this? Oh, right, because it was satire and shouldn’t be taken seriously. It showed a white man playing a selfish white actor who believed he could play the role of a black man better than, well, a black man. The part of Lincoln Osiris should be exaggerated and out of control as this was part of the film that was meant to show how selfish Kirk Lazarus as a character really was, although he was controversial. RDJ even had this to say in response to people trying to start the film for this very reason:

“I think having a moral psychology is a job. Sometimes you just have to say, “Yes, I did it.” In my defense, Tropic Thunder is about how wrong (black face) is, so I make exceptions. My mother was horrified … I thought, ‘Wait a minute, dude. Become real here. Where is your heart My heart is: A: I’m going black in my head for a summer, so there’s something in there for me. The other thing is that I can hold nature’s crazy, self-centered hypocrisy and what they think they are allowed to do occasionally. “

So it doesn’t make the biggest sense in the world and it may raise a few eyebrows, but it shows that RDJ didn’t back off on the role and still thought it was PARODY, no stab at reality but a chance to show the ridiculousness of everything. How many people fell off the hook when White Chicks came out? None? How many colored people took on a role that were mostly white, mostly because they were either written in the source material or because they were based on characters from parts of the world where many people were actually white? Did anyone take care of it? Not really because the people who were chosen to play the roles were great and unfortunately because nowadays it’s imperative to call someone racist who doesn’t want people with color to succeed. Lisa Waugh from Ranker cuts a pretty good figure with her article, which confirms my main point. The hypocrisy is that the moment the script is turned over and people go back to Blackface, we are bombarded with the negative story that Blackface is, to shame anyone who would dare to try while people with color can do the same thing by taking over Whiteface and nothing will happen. The parody of it is not even taken into account, since a white person in show business has to walk a moral tightrope and say exactly the right things and perform their roles in the right way, otherwise they are forced to be called as problematic individual because they are obviously so culture-insensitive.

IT’S A PARODY. The more that is said and the more people believe, the better it is if they have to defend a film that has been rated as funny by so many. This is one of the many things that are still wrong in show business. People have looked back on the past instead of focusing on the future. Why is that really the case? Could it be that the present and the future are not as controversial as the past? That doesn’t even sound remotely true, but what is true is that it is becoming a trend that is not only getting more and more annoying, but is also coming back to track those who are not paying enough attention to where the discussion is going Present will lead. Zack Sharf from IndieWire has more to say about this.

