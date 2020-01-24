Robert Downey Jr. ability: Dolittle and Tropic Thunder star has amazing wealth

advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. is an actor who is known for appearing in films such as Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes. He has previously captured the top position on the Forbes list of Hollywood’s best-paid actors. How much did he earn?

Robert was born in New York on April 4, 1965 and started his career at a very young age.

He is the son of retired actor, director, producer and writer, Robert Downey Sr.

advertisement

When Robert Jr. was only five years old, he made his acting debut in his father’s film, Pound.

The successful actor has had a professional career for 35 years, so it’s no wonder he has earned a huge sum of money.

NOT MISSING

At the age of 20 he started to build up his wealth that appeared in teen movies, including Weird Science and Less Than Zero.

Robert enjoyed roles in other films before playing the lead role in the TV series, Ally McBeal, for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

He is also known for his work in blockbusters including Sherlock Holmes, Tropical Thunder and Zodiac.

More recently, the actor played the superhero Iron Man in a series of Marvel films.

The actors achieved a wage cut of £ 57 million for Avengers: Endgame, although this is certainly not something to spot.

Recently Robert played the lead in Dolittle, another film set to become a franchise.

He plays the title character and is said to have paid £ 41 million.

advertisement