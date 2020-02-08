Robert Conrad, the star of television The Wild Wild West, passed away at the age of 84. Conrad was best known in the 1960s for his role as James West cowboy secret agent, who did his own stunts and became a household name.

Conrad, an icon of the golden age of television in the 1950s and 60s, was an actor on Warner Bros. Television and starred in shows like Hawaiian Eye, the early Stephen J. Cannell series Baa Baa Black Sheep, and a memorable run as Captain on Battle of the network stars.

Conrads West was essentially James Bond as a cowboy, with the actor not hiding the fact that he enjoyed the action about acting. He is one of the few actors in Stunmen’s Hall of Fame and has been cited according to The Hollywood Reporter about his strategy regarding his role in Wild WIld West.

“Ross Martin once said in an interview on the Johnny Carson show, ‘Robert does his own stunts and I do my own acting,’ said Conrad before addressing whether he insulted the comments. “I applauded it, it was the truth. I turned my acting tongue upside down. I didn’t take any of it seriously. Last year I didn’t even read the screenplays, I only read my part. And it worked . “

Conrad was born on March 1, 1935 on the South Side in Chicago. He played running back in high school, sang in a trio in Chicago hotels and promoted the Warner Bros. film Giant in 1956, which sparked acting.

The wild wild west became his biggest hit and a job he accepted after refusing the chance to play Larry Hagman’s role in I Dream of Jeannie. The show gave him an opportunity to show off his physical talents, practice karate and do stunts that are normally not allowed for an actor.

Wild Wild West was unfortunately canceled after the 1968 JFK attack. The show lasted from 1965 to 1969, and Conrad said he was “Double Hit” according to The Hollywood Reporter when his other series “Baa Baa Black Sheep” was also canceled for “too violent”.

Conrad’s appearance on The Battle of the Network Stars also helped define his public role by flaunting his “ego and toughness” as captain of Team NBC, according to THR. As you can see in this clip, intensity was the be-all and end-all for Conrad, despite losing after a few controversies against ABC captain Gabe Kaplan.

<noscript><iframe width="700" height="420" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/cqWU9huMMco" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Wild Wild West became famous in 1999 as the Will Smith film, one of the most notorious flops of the 90s. Conrad made his aversion to the film clear from the start by knocking out the cast of Smith and the need to make a film based on property established by the Chicago Tribune.

“This casting for Wild Wild West is silly. Will Smith? Have you seen these glasses? What is it? Let me tell you what they did. Will Smith and (director) Barry Sonnenfeld left Men in Black and they were One handed Sonnenfeld had invited me to a free meeting at the Bel Air Hotel, and I thought, “How presumptuous of him to capitalize on Mike Garrison’s creation and say it would be his own.” I don’t think they’ll have the core audience of the show, but the 9-16 year olds, the Will Smith fans, “Conrad told the newspaper.

He later called the film terrible and pitiful and later accepted the Razzie Awards for the film.