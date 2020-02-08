The experienced television actor Robert Conrad died at the age of 84.

“He has had a wonderfully long life and although the family is sad from his death, he will live in their hearts forever,” the family spokesman, Jeff Ballard, said in a statement to People.com. Further details were not immediately available.

Conrad’s long television career began with one-shots in series like Bat Masterson, Maverick, and Lawman, before appearing with Anthony Eisley in the ABC detective series Hawaiian Eye, which ran for four seasons (from 1959 to 1963). A few years later, he directed The Wild Wild West, a science fiction / western series that ran on CBS for four seasons (and was turned into a big budget feature flop a long time later by Will Smith).

Next, Conrad Major Greg played “Pappy” Boyington on Baa Baa Black Sheep while playing in NBC’s Centennial mini-series. His other TV credits included A Man Called Sloane, High Mountain Rangers, Jesse Hawkes and High Sierra Search and Rescue. He most recently appeared in an episode of Just Shoot Me in 1999, although (according to IMDb) it looks like he has a guest spot in the can for the upcoming restart of Nash Bridges.

Conrad was also a fixture in the Battle of the Network Stars internetwork competition series and often served as an intimidating team captain. He owed his reputation as a Pitchman for Eveready, for whom he had dared in a number of commercials. Hit the battery off his shoulder.