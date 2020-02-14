“Every actor has their own methods, but back when I was younger and a bit stupid, I thought I had to do that to really feel it.” – Robert Carlyle

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle has developed a reputation for fully immersing itself in its roles. As is well known, several teeth were removed in 1996 to play the malicious Begbie in Trainspotting from 1996. In an in-depth interview about method trading with a shortlist, Carlyle talks about the extreme efforts he has made to deal with characters – and how he has since learned that it is not absolutely necessary to be “method-y”.

When Carlyle played a homeless person in a 1993 episode of the BBC anthology series Screenplay entitled “Safe”, he actually lived on the street for two weeks. While it helped him prepare for the role, thinking about it made him realize that this may not have been necessary. He explains:

“Years ago I was a bit more methodical. Every actor has their own methods, but back when I was younger and a bit stupid, I thought I had to do that to really feel it: you gotta be this thing. I made a film called “Safe” about homelessness a long time ago and have never been homeless. I was “without home” and stayed on the floor of my buddy while I got another apartment. But I’ve never been on the street.

“So I lived on the street here in London for two weeks. That seemed like two months. I still remember that experience. I can still smell it to this day. It was very, very, very dark weeks. “

“I felt at the time that I needed to do something to understand the person I was playing, and this way of acting can certainly be helpful in this regard. But of course you don’t have to kill anyone to know what it’s like to be a murderer! As you get older, leave it all behind. I mean, it would be impossible for me to be homeless on the street now. You could dress up to a certain extent, but people could say, “You are Robert Carlyle!” And then it’s ruined, isn’t it? “

