Robert Haeck

Fruitland Park – Robert Arnold Haeck, 72, died on Monday February 10, 2020.

Mr. Haeck was born in Indiana and moved to Florida in 1975. He was a freelance telecommunications consultant for over 30 years and worked mainly for The Villages. He worked for Uniroyal and Bell South early in his life. Bob acquired his captain’s license and was an avid sailor. He was an accomplished musician, enjoyed cycling, vacationing in the Caribbean and spending time with friends and family.

Robert is put to death by his wife Linda and parents Alfons and Margaret.

Survivors are his son Bobby Haeck from Merritt Island; Daughter Kelly Duguid from Lakeland; Grandsons Adrianna, Tyler, Skylee, Ryan, Nick, Jake, Chloe and Sophie.

A visit will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Lady Lake Chapel des Beyers Funeral Home. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lady Lake Chapel of the Beyers Funeral Home. The funeral is held at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL.