Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcomed their fourth child.

The former Take That star and his wife as an actress revealed that they were parents of a little boy, through an “incredible” surrogate mother, the same surrogate mother who gave birth to her daughter Coco.

The enthusiastic couple named his son Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

Loose Women presenter Ayda shared the surprise news by posting a picture of her children’s feet. Another couple showed that they are now a family of six.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “Find the difference … On this Valentine’s Day we want to celebrate love in the greatest way … Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.”

The infatuated mother said: “Like Coco, it is organic to us, but was born from the same incredible surrogate mother.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are proud parents of four children

“We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and to be officially complete as a family.”

The exciting announcement comes 17 months after the couple announced that they had welcomed daughter Colette Josephine Williams, known as Coco, through a surrogate mother.

Pop stars Robbie and Ayda are also parents of seven-year-old daughter Theodora Rose Williams and five-year-old son Charlton Valentine Williams.

After Coco’s birth, Ayda told of the couple’s difficulties in conceiving.

“It was a very long and difficult way to get here, which is why we kept it at a low,” she wrote in an earlier post on Instagram.

“Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, whom we will be eternally grateful for.”

The former X-Factor judges made a covenant in Robbie’s Los Angeles home in August 2010.