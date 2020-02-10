Diamondbacks thrower Robbie Ray (Getty Images) (left) and outfield player Jake Lamb (AP) (right).

Since Torey Lovullo switched to the Arizona Diamondbacks as manager, the team has been represented nine times in the MLB All-Star Game.

Players who have left the organization are responsible for six of these All Star berths: Zack Greinke (3), Paul Goldschmidt (2) and Patrick Corbin (1).

So breakout star Ketel Marte, who made it last year together with Jake Lamb and Robbie Ray (2017), remains on the squad as a former D-Back All-Stars, who is on the schedule until 2020.

While Marte is expected to continue a surprise season, Lamb and Ray are in a similar location – hoping to find this shape overall. This duo has grappled with one-on-one battles in the two seasons since the 93-win season in Arizona in 2017.

“We know there are a few things going on,” said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station. “When Robbie Ray has a good year, our team has a different personality and we look completely different. If Jake Lamb has the year he had in 16 and 17, he has had some injury years in 18 and 19 and that is not his fault. But when he returns to his form, we are a completely different team. “

Lamb has played in 134 games in the past two years, less than the 149 in its 2017 all-star season. Injuries were one thing, but the acquisition of Eduardo Escobar in 2018 and the appearance of first base player Christian Walker last year have displaced him from the regular starter list.

Ray hasn’t lost his role as starter, but the D-Backs are kicking off the 2020 season with plenty of options.

His name became controversial in trade speculation because his pitching style restricted his efficiency. Ray’s ERA hit 4.34 in 2019, and his whip has been sitting in the middle of 1.30 in the past two seasons.

But as a leftist, Ray will have value as Lovullo determines how to design the rotation to begin with Madison Bumgarner, Arizona’s great free agent signer.

“That was one of the things I set out to do (Bumgarner),” Lovullo said. “We recruited him and talked to him: I asked him: ‘When you come here, your natural presence will be fantastic, but in the areas you want, we want you to help younger pitchers. In this case, Robbie is Ray a younger pitcher for him. Robbie is in his sixth year and he has had some tremendous years, he has had some tremendous peaks. What we want is for Robbie to avoid some of these valleys or to avoid some of these doldrums because he has elite stuff.

“I have a feeling that they are getting closer. I have a feeling that Robbie will be watching because Robbie is a great student of the game and he wants to learn and improve. He does not ask some of these pitfalls. It tears him up. I think Madison, who is able to step into his world a little, will definitely have a conversation. “

