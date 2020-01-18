Robbers who do not allow the UNLV to use the stadium for a soccer game against the ASU

advertisement

(AP Photo / John Locher, file)

The Oakland Raiders, soon to be the Las Vegas Raiders, will not allow the UNLV to use the new Allegiant Stadium for two of the next season’s college football games.

One of those games in question is September 12th, when UNLV is scheduled to host the state of Arizona. The other is September 5th against Louisiana Tech.

advertisement

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, UNLV and the Raiders have signed a joint use agreement with the Nevada Board of Regents that allows UNLV to play two non-conference games in the new stadium in its first year.

The rebels will open their season in Allegiant against California on August 29.

The game is not controversial.

The president of the Raiders team, Marc Badain, said in a statement Thursday that the dates are for concerts and other events, according to the Review Journal.

Desiree Reed-Francois, sports director of UNLV, told the Review Journal that UNLV is considering every option.

The UNLV conference games are not expected to be affected, even if the Mountain West schedule has not yet been released.

If the problem is not resolved, the games will be played at the Sam Boyd Stadium. At the last UNLV home game last season, the team paid tribute to the history of the stadium because they believed it would be the last home game to be played there.

The two sides must find a solution. If they can’t make a decision, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority makes the decision.

Follow @AZSports

advertisement