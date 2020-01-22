Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell Releases Official Halloween costumes and masks - Kerrang!

advertisement

Shock rocker Rob Zombie has a long-term license agreement with Halloween mask and costume company Trick or Treat Studios, with the studio with masks from Captain Spaulding, Otis Driftwood, Ravelli, Dr. Satan, Tiny, Psycho-Head and Schizo-Head. Now they are adding a collection based on Rob’s latest film, 3 van Hell.

Trick or Treat Studios viewed their Halloween 2020 collection in their catalog and have a Mr. Baggy Britches mask and costumes from Aquarius and Black Satan.

See the other 2020 Trick or Treat Studios catalog to see what other licensed heavy metal products they have – including masks from mascots from The Misfits, Iron Maiden, Motörhead and The Umbrella Academy.

3 From Hell was released in October 2019 and is the third film in Rob’s trilogy, completed by 2003 House of 1,000 Corpses and 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects. It generated $ 1.92 million during the first limited three-day release with Fathom Events, which was subsequently extended for a fourth day.

“The last film was 15 years ago,” said Rob, when he talked about returning to the series. “And occasionally I would think about it, as the characters become more popular every year, the cult culture grows bigger. Every time we would show Devil’s Rejects anywhere, in Australia or France or whatever, the screenings were immediately sold out The question about the characters was there, but I thought, “Um, I’ll probably never do it.”

That said, 3 From Hell had problems with its creation, specifically with regard to the death of actor Sid Haig. Talked to Kerrang! Rob could only wonder about how he should think about the issue:

“Making movies is damn crazy, man!” He said concisely. “A few weeks after the start, all sets were built, the crew worked, you already spent a lot of money, the studio is expecting a movie, so you come back to a certain point. So we decided to visit him in physical rehab -facility – we knew he was old, so we thought, “Maybe he’s just recovering from surgery and getting better sooner.” But he really didn’t get any better, and the insurance company wouldn’t let him work, so I quickly reconfigured the movie with a new character because – well, we had to do something! “

3 From Hell is currently available for streaming and purchase at multiple points of sale, but will switch exclusively to the horror-themed Shudder streaming service on 13 February.

