Rob Lowe Sporting Generic 'NFL' hat inspires memes on social media

Rob Lowe is a pretty big Indianapolis Colts fan. Unfortunately, the Colts were not to be found in the NFL playoffs. That didn’t stop him from continuing his football fandom when he was present at the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers NFC championship game on Sunday.

With no horse in the race, Lowe seemed to have decided to drive as neutrally as possible. When the camera passed to him on the FOX show, he was seen wearing a black hat with the NFL sign. No team logo or color, nothing to suggest he was rooting for anyone. He probably believed that this would go down well with his Colts fans, but in fact it led to a rush of viewers who made fun of his look.

Many have pointed out that the NFL hat is the same one that the referees wear.

Who wears a generic referee hat for a big game? Rob Lowe that’s who. pic.twitter.com/lSvM9Br5NI

– Shaun Morash (@MrazCBS), January 20, 2020

“Rob Lowe just hopes everyone has a good time and the referees make all the right calls,” one user tweeted.

Another wrote: “Rob Lowe is waiting for the first referee to get his chance.”

Others quickly pointed out to others that his fashion choice was simply because his favorite team was not playing.

Good move by Rob Lowe with the NFL hat. He is a Colts fan. He actually looks like an alternative referee with that look. #GBvsSF pic.twitter.com/FNOgnGt3MX

– Joe Montana’s right arm (@JoeMsrightarm), January 20, 2020

“Rob Lowe is a Colts fan. He doesn’t want to be caught if he slips,” read one tweet.

Lowe’s fandom has been widespread over the years. He even made it his business to be just a fan and report on Colt’s affairs.

In 2012, Lowe had already published a rumor in his Twitter feed that long-time Colts quarterback Peyton Manning would retire after missing the 2011 season due to several neck operations. He shared the tweet as if it were true and said, “If I hear my favorite # 18, Peyton Manning won’t go back to the NFL. Wow.”

This issue came up again on Sunday when he was back in the spotlight of the NFL.

Do you remember when Rob Lowe spread the news that Peyton Manning would retire in the 2012 off-season? That was crazy.

– Erik (@donch_e), January 20, 2020

The rumor went viral and many believed it to be the truth, but it turned out that Lowe was wrong in his report, even though he had something right in part. In fact, Manning did not return to the Colts, but left Indianapolis, but not the entire NFL.

He would play four more years in Denver and eventually win another Super Bowl there.

