They are back! Demi Moore and Rob Lowe At the Tom Ford AW20 Show in Hollywood we got together again for a small meeting “Brat Pack”.

More than three decades after starring in St. Elmos Fire and About Last Night, the Hollywood stars were delighted to meet on Friday, February 7th. Rob went to Instagram to rave about the night too.

“About tonight. With my longtime buddy @demimoore, who celebrates @tomford and his amazing new collection, ”said the father of two next to a sweet photo of his friends. People were all over the post when they replied in the comments.

“Omg about last night. So many memories! “Said one person. Another added: “I saw this photo and thought of your infamous scene from St. Elmos Fire.”

Demi, 57, isn’t just someone that Rob, 55, has shared a few sets with in the past, she actually played a big part in the actor’s life. “She was the first person I ever knew to become sober,” the park and recreation alum once admitted when performing on The View. “It was a great inspiration for me. It was in the 80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking: “If this girl can become sober, anyone can.”

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

“Everyone has this person wherever they go in their lives. It’s a great example,” he continued. “So it was very helpful.” Finally Rob decided to go to rehab. He noticed that he “loved” because it “gave him answers that I didn’t have about life”.

“It was like going to school to learn how to live your life with tools that no one has taught me before,” said the 9-1-1 Lone Star boss on the ABC talk show. “Here’s one of the great things I learned: never compare your insides with the outsides of others.”

“I spend a lot of time thinking about whether to do it or not.” That changed my life, “added the TV star.” I have great empathy for people who can just do it themselves, “said Rob.” I needed experts. It was great, it was fantastic. “

