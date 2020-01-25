Rob Gronkowski reveals rare photo next to his mother Diane Walters

advertisement

Rob Gronkowski, a former New England patriot, has just completed his first season outside the NFL and now seems to enjoy the variety at his daily pace. An example of this was a photo he recently posted on Instagram. Gronkowski showed himself and his mother Diane Walters in a tropical place and enjoyed the time between the flowers.

“Chose some beautiful flowers [Flower Emoji] [Flower Emoji] for El Madre! She loved it! Correction – LA Madre! Gracias !!” Gronkowski wrote in the caption. Interestingly, he was not the only son to express his thoughts.

“When are you going to bring Mom the right sunglasses ?!” Chris Gronkowski wrote in the comments. Glenn Gronkowski also intervened and wrote: “Hi Mama!”

advertisement

Rob may be the most famous member of his family, but he’s not the only athlete with that last name. Walters raised five sons who did professional sports. Four of her sons, Dan, Chris, Rob and Glenn, played in the NFL. Another son, Gordie Jr., played professional baseball.

When Gronkowski officially left the NFL after the Super Bowl LIII, an era came to an end for the mother of these star athletes. Walters no longer had to worry about one of their children being injured on the pitch or having other problems associated with a professional athlete.

“I feel like I’m retiring after 31 years of sporting care for my five sons,” said Walters, according to the Fort Myers News-Press. “If I took all of my sons’ careers individually and multiplied them by five, it would be 130 years.”

That being said, Walters doesn’t expect her time watching football to be over. Gronkowski and his brothers may no longer be playing in the NFL, but there will likely be more children with this surname in the future. The family genes make it appear more likely.

“I don’t think it will be full until August when my sons run out of football,” said Walters in 2019. “But with the grandchildren, it starts all over again. So there is enough for everyone can look forward to. ” “

While Walters is waiting for the grandchildren to become future NFL stars, she will enjoy the extra time with Rob and his siblings. Although it is not yet certain whether she will get suitable sunglasses.

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic / Getty

advertisement