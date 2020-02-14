Route 1 (14.3 / 14.9) – The culvert repair from Curley Lane to Iverson Avenue, Point Arena, begins on Tuesday, February 18. One-way traffic control is effective from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should expect delays of 10 minutes.

Route 1 (43.9 / 45) – PG&E was granted an authorization to intervene for utilities from the Albion Little River Road north of Albion on Friday, February 21. The one-way traffic control is effective from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Drivers should expect delays of five minutes.

Route 1 (44.37) – Emergency work on the culvert will begin on Tuesday, February 18, about half a mile north of the Albion River Bridge. The one-way traffic control is carried out from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers should expect delays of 15 minutes.

Route 1 (75) – The emergency work on the Blue Slide Gulch will continue. One-way traffic control is effective. Drivers should expect delays of 10 minutes.

Route 20 (16.5) – The slide continues two miles west of Three Chop Road. One-way traffic control is effective. Drivers should expect delays of 10 minutes.

Route 20 (33.9 / 34.9) – Garbage collection from street 144 to street A / street 231 on Thursday, February 20. The lanes are blocked from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect slight delays.

Route 101 (30.8 / 33.8) – Waste disposal from Route 20 East to Uva Drive begins on Tuesday, February 18. The lanes are blocked to the east from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect slight delays.

Route 101 (34.5 / 39.4) – Emergency work from Reeves Canyon Road to Ridgewood Ranch Road continues. Road closures take effect. Motorists should expect a slight slowdown in traffic.

Route 101 (95.8 / 96.5) – Emergency work near Dora Creek Bridge continues. Road closures take effect. Drivers should expect five minutes to be delayed.