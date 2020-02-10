JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Traffic creeps through the roadwork on February 10 on State Highway 1 in Washdyke, Timaru.

Traffic delays in Timaru are expected in the coming weeks as road construction begins at four points on State Highway 1 at night.

The NZ Transport Agency said road works that started on Sunday overnight should take at least three weeks.

Night work between 8 p.m. and 6 p.m. is likely to lead to delays until March 4.

“Expect delays, single-lane sections, temporary speed limits, and uneven surfaces,” said NZTA in a statement.

“On construction sites, people are likely to be subject to speed limits and other traffic management. They have to get used to checking what is happening on their route and planning their trip.”

The first phase of the work is underway in Washdyke, where there will be delays until Thursday as the milling and paving work at Hilton Hwy between Old North Rd and Washdyke Flat Rd is carried out for up to six nights from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. become.

“We mill out the old surface and fasten new asphalt instead.

“All lanes are open every morning from 7 a.m. However, there may be delays during the main driving times, which are associated with temporary speed restrictions and uneven surfaces.”

From Friday until February 18, night work will be performed between Babington St and Domain Ave on Craig Ave (SH1).

On February 19, work between Campbell and Trafalgar streets is scheduled to begin on February 25, while night work between Port Loop Road and Sophia Street is scheduled to begin on February 27 and be completed by March 4.

Jess McFarlane, network manager of the NZ Transport Agency, said travelers should also expect chip sealing in Temuka and a few smaller locations towards Ashburton.

“We are in the peak of our season, which means drivers will likely see roadworks on most of our highways by the end of our season in April.

“For road users, delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected at the locations this week, as the work is completed under single-lane stop / go traffic control.

“The traffic management plans are still pending to be completed later this month, so we cannot say for sure whether they are highway closures or diversions, but they are unlikely.”

McFarlane said the cost of resealing and repairing sidewalks for the highways in South Canterbury was around $ 5.8 million in 2019/20.

“To ensure the safety of our contractual partners and all road users, we ask drivers to be patient and to slow down on construction sites.

“We thank all road users for their patience when they come across a construction site. In the summer season, the best way to repair and repair motorways.”