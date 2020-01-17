advertisement

Route 1 (14.37 / 66.8) – From Wednesday 22 January, PG&E has received an access permit for utility works from Curley Lane to Little Valley Road. Motorists must take into account delays of five minutes.

Route 1 (75) – The emergency work on Blue Slide Gulch will be continued. One-way traffic control is in effect. Anticipate delays of 10 minutes.

Route 20 (16.5) – The slide removal two miles west of Three Chop Road continues. One-way traffic control is in effect. Anticipate delays of 10 minutes.

advertisement

Route 20 (16.8 / 17.2) – Tree work in the vicinity of Road 200A will continue. One-way traffic control is in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anticipate delays of 15 minutes.

Route 101 (34.5 / 39.4) – Emergency work from Reeves Canyon Road to Ridgewood Ranch Road will continue. Lane closures are in effect. Anticipate small traffic delays.

Route 101 (95.8 / 96.5) – Emergency operations near the Dora Creek Bridge will continue. Lane closures are in effect. Anticipate delays of five minutes.

Route 162 (7.5 / 8.5) – From Thursday, January 23, PG&E has received an access permit for utility work. One-way traffic regulation is in force. Anticipate delays of five minutes.

Route 253 (0.5 / 1.7) – The slide removal from Anderson Creek Bridge to Singley Cattlepass continues. One-way traffic control is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anticipate delays of 10 minutes.

advertisement