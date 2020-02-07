Route 1 (21 / 24.5) – AT&T was granted Friday, February 7, approval to intervene in utilities from Crispin Road to Irish Beach Drive. Drivers should expect to be five minutes late.

Route 1 (75) – The emergency work on the Blue Slide Gulch will continue. One-way traffic control is effective. Drivers should expect a 10 minute delay.

Route 20 (16.5) – The slide continues two miles west of Three Chop Road. One-way traffic control is effective. Drivers should expect a 10 minute delay.

Route 101 (22.2 / 31.9) – Garbage collection from South Ukiah Overhead to Forsyth Creek Bridge continues. The lanes are blocked from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect traffic to slow slightly.

Route 101 (34.5 / 39.4) – Emergency work from Reeves Canyon Road to Ridgewood Ranch Road continues. Lane closures take effect. Motorists should expect traffic to slow slightly.

Route 101 (95.8 / 96.5) – Emergency work near Dora Creek Bridge continues. Lane closures take effect. Drivers should expect to be five minutes late.

Route 101 (100.4 / 101) – PG&E was granted Tuesday, February 11, approval to intervene in Red Mountain Creek utilities in Bear Pen Undercrossing. Motorists should expect traffic to slow slightly.

Route 162 (April 17th / August 17th) – Drainage work on Hosea Creek will begin on Monday, February 10th. Drivers should expect to be 15 minutes late.