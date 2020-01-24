advertisement

Route 1 (14.3 / 66.8) – On Friday, January 24, PG&E received a drive-in permit for tree work from Curley Lane to Little Valley Road.

Route 1 (21 / 22.2) – From Monday, January 27, AT&T received an access permit for utility work from Crispin Road to Pacific View Drive. One-way traffic control is in effect between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists must take into account delays of five minutes.

Route 1 (75) – The emergency work on Blue Slide Gulch will be continued. One-way traffic control is in effect. Motorists must take into account delays of 10 minutes.

Route 20 (16.5) – Slide removal two miles west of Three Chop Road continues. One-way traffic control is in effect. Motorists must take into account delays of 10 minutes.

Route 20 (16.8 / 17.2) – Tree work in the vicinity of Road 200A will continue. One-way traffic control is in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists must take into account delays of 15 minutes.

Route 101 (34.5 / 39.4) – Emergency work from Reeves Canyon Road to Ridgewood Ranch Road will continue. Lane closures are in effect. Drivers must anticipate small traffic delays.

Route 101 (34.5 / 39.4) – Caltrans will install a Gawk / Glare screen from Reeves Canyon Road to Ridgewood Ranch Road from Monday 27 January. until 5 p.m. Traffic control with one lane is in force and drivers must expect a delay of 30 minutes. The work is expected to take three days, depending on the weather. This safety project is a response to comments from motorists to improve safety during the construction project. Gawk or glare screens are installed in construction areas to prevent headlights from obstructing night vision of oncoming drivers and to prevent distractions.

Route 101 (95.8 / 96.5) – Emergency operations near the Dora Creek Bridge will continue. Lane closures are in effect. Motorists must take into account delays of five minutes.

Route 162 (7.5 / 8.5) – From Thursday, January 23, PG&E has received an infringement permit for utility work. One-way traffic regulation is in force. Motorists must take into account delays of five minutes.

Route 253 (0.5 / 1.7) – The slide removal from Anderson Creek Bridge to Singley Cattlepass continues. One-way traffic control is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists must take into account delays of 10 minutes.

