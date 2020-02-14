A village near Altrincham has become “like a ghost town” after roadworks and a level crossing closure have stopped people from getting on and off.

In addition to the ongoing road works on Brown Street, drivers in Hale are working on the closure of the level crossing, as the work is being carried out by Network Rail.

The closure is expected to take place at least until next Monday.

People say they were unable to get to the platforms at the station and claim to have rerouted emergency vehicles in response to emergencies.

Tractor trucks were also spotted on the narrow streets of Hale Village.

A spokesman for the Hale Civic Society said, “The Brown Street development has roadblock signs that are attached to the top and bottom of Brown Street. These are left out and mean that people do not come to the village.

“Vehicles that are connected to the construction work are carefree and do not respect the footpaths and park in dangerous places.”

Roadwork has been delayed by the recent bad weather

“The road signs are a joke”

Network Rail has closed the crossings for more than a week due to necessary work.

However, the Civic Society is not satisfied with how the Trafford Council dealt with it.

The spokesman added: “The road signs are a joke because they are not placed properly. The signs should be at the traffic lights with an explanation.

“Some incredible sights were seen – vans, trucks … a truck arrived last Wednesday trying to imagine it trying to turn on the road. It was something.

“Four emergency vehicles with flashing lights tried to get through last week and had to turn back.”

Civil society added that a woman, frustrated with the level crossing closings, was called to a nearby shop to ask for advice when trying to catch a train. She had luggage and a stroller, but couldn’t find a way to the platform.

Local businesses received letters dated January 26 and were delivered on January 27 – four days before the roadblock came into play.

Roadwork continues along Ashley Road at the intersection of Cambridge Road and Crescent Road.

The residents said that the traffic lights operated there contributed to the severe congestion of the village, especially when school buses drive through.

“The village is like a ghost town”

A number of companies have claimed that traffic affects their earnings and that buyers and visitors alike are getting more and more frustrated by the situation.

The civil society spokesman said: “This is an extremely serious situation and urgently requires attention.

“Hale’s vitality is not undermined by common thinking and an apparent lack of responsibility.

“I’m so angry with the whole situation. The village is like a ghost town at the moment. The advice should act and act quickly. We are treated unfairly.”

An overload has developed throughout the village

A spokesman for the Trafford Council said: “The work done by Network Rail is essential maintenance to replace the freeway surface above the intersection. For health and safety reasons, most of the work must be done while the railway line is closed.

“The Trafford Council has requested that the contractor improve the pre-notification signs as soon as possible, especially at the traffic lights crossing Ashley Road with Stamford Road and Langham Road.”

The agency said that bad weather caused delays in starting work last week, meaning that it was postponed for the coming week (starting Friday, February 14).

The work includes road renewal, in which the railroad and nearby roads must be closed.

On the Victoria Road side of the level crossing, footpath repairs must be made by the city council the next day.

The council spokesman added: “We spoke to the contractor on the Brown Street premises and explained that the road can only be closed after the level crossing work is complete.

“Work on the intersection of Ashley Road and Crescent Road relates to emergency work on the cast iron gas pipeline that will be completed by Friday, February 14th.”