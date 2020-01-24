Road blocked with police at crime scene after car crashed against wall

advertisement

A street in Chadderton was blocked after a car crashed into a wall.

The police were called to Middleton Road at the intersection with Peel Street at 7.30 p.m.

Firefighters and paramedics are also on site.

The pictures show two cars on the street that were damaged. Police vehicles block access to other drivers.

A Greater Manchester police spokesman said the vehicle that crashed into the wall was a Vauxhall Astra.

They said: “It was an RTC vehicle, it happened at 7.30pm.

“A car crashed into a wall, there is no information about arrests. The ambulance participated.”

They said there were no serious injuries.

TfGM published on Twitter: “Travel update: Middleton Road, Chadderton is closed at the intersection with Peel Street due to an RTC. Find an alternative route.”

MancTraffic tweeted: “A669 Middleton Rd, Chadderton is CLOSED after a crash at Peel St / Grafton St. Congestion on the approach from Victoria St to Lansdowne Rd.

“Small vehicles can use Hunt Lane (nb: width restricted) and Stockfield Rd.”

