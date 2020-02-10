LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Chargers and longtime quarterback Philip Rivers “agreed to split”, the team said on Monday.

The news comes after weeks of speculation about Rivers’ future with the team after his contract ended after the 2019 season.

Rivers’ remarkable 16-season run with the Chargers included the team’s tumultuous first three years in Los Angeles and more than a decade in San Diego, where he remained loved by many even after the team left.

He has over 30 franchise records and won 123 regular season games for the team. Rivers went to eight Pro Bowls as Chargers quarterback when he completed 397 touchdowns in his career, good for the sixth best ever.

“In 16 seasons, 224 consecutive starts and more” Dadgummits “and” Shootings “than any of us can count, Philip Rivers was not only our quarterback, but also the heart and soul of our organization,” said Dean Spanos, the owner of the team said in a written statement.

“He always tried very hard to interact with the fans and he even made fans of nuns. He has broken almost every team record over the years, and it was just fun watching him play football. “

“In everything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, coaches and teammates that will last forever, and that’s what I am for grateful. ”

Philip Rivers joins the free agency »https://t.co/njeTsCbi1D pic.twitter.com/bCKXKTRePh

– Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers), February 10, 2020

In January, Rivers and his family left San Diego to “live” permanently in Florida. Now he is joining the free agency, where Rivers is likely to find interest in at least some teams looking for an experienced signal caller.

In 2020, the Chargers are about to move to a new stadium. You will do this with another quarterback at the helm.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction