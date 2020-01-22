advertisement

Read our previous review of Riverdale here.

Riverdale is back from the winter break – and hey, did you remember that Archie is still on the soccer team? Yes, we don’t have either.

The Wednesday episode is exceptionally similar to a normal high school drama in which Archie and his Bulldog teammates are preparing to defeat Jughead’s Stonewall Prep in the state championship. Wait, Stonewall – this rich school full of book-loving nerds – is playing for the state title? Well, that’s because they’re cheating, as Betty soon finds out. She makes a newspaper article and discovers that Stonewall players deliberately injure the other team and pay the referees to look away. She makes the accusations from Stonewall player Bret, who calmly tells her that football is about “weakening and slaughtering your enemies.” Okay, join in!

This win-at-all-cost attitude is ugly again when Riverdales star player Munroe throws a golf club onto his knee during a street fight with four masked attackers. (Yes, looks like Stonewall kids to us.) Archie and his friends go to Stonewall to find answers, and he kills Bret dead in the face – long overdue! – trigger a violent brawl where Archie is jailed. (He is rescued by his uncle Frank, and they bandage through their shared love of boxing.) Now the Riverdale gang wants revenge … and Betty has a plan on how to do it.

Veronica puts on a blonde wig and wire to infiltrate a Stonewall party as “Monica” and seduce Bret by using her new rum to win it over. She almost makes him admit that he killed Munroe until Jughead blows up her cover. (Also, Betty finds out that Jughead has an interview with Yale and is at Quill & Skull and never told her about it.) Munroe is still too injured to play … but Uncle Frank offers him some pain relievers to help him survive the game and he wants a scholarship so he takes it despite Archie’s protests.

During the game, Archie tries to protect Munroe from the dirty Stonewall tricks, while Cheryl and the River Vixens cover up the Runaways’ cherry bomb. Munroe scores a late touchdown and wins by two points – but Munroe gets stuffed on the goal line and Stonewall wins. Archie beats Uncle Frank over the pain reliever, but Munro got at least an offer from Notre Dame. After the game, Bret is excited about Betty and Jughead, and Betty promises to defeat him by putting together a quiz team to counter Stonewall. Jughead also learns that he came to Yale with Bret – but looking back “a month later,” Bret grumbles Betty for crying in Jughead’s empty dorm and tells her, “I think it’s just you and I’m in New Haven. “But wait, wasn’t Yale rejecting Betty? Hmmm…

Elsewhere in “Varsity Blues”: Cheryl hit the head with the new cheerleader Miss Appleyard and finally locked her in the locker room for a “coup” of the day. Mary told Archie about Frank’s darker side – Fred had to endure the fall for Frank’s DUI – but Frank blamed Desert Storm for his earlier bad behavior and Archie invited him to stay with them. Hiram closed Veronica’s rum empire with a ceasefire, so she teamed up with Cheryl to make maple syrup-based rum. and nothing particularly strange or supernatural has happened? It’s a miracle!

Do you have any thoughts about today’s Riverdale? Get a booth in the comments below.

