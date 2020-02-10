Before the 2020 Oscars on February 9th Rita Wilson Tribute to her best memories with her husband, Tom Hanks, The longtime actress, who has been married to her beloved Cator since 1988, remembered her more than 30-year joint visits to the biggest event in Hollywood.

“@Theacademy #oscars over the years,” 63-year-old Rita wrote a collage of photos on Sunday evening. The sleepless Seattle actress who sits at a table with Tom, also 63. Steven Spielberg. Kate Capshaw and others who won for Schindler’s List in 1994 shared a funny memory that accompanied the picture.

“1: Elton John‘S party after @tomhanks won his first Oscar for Philadelphia as well [Bruce Springsteen], “She wrote.” I’m wearing @realmrvalentino … that evening I stepped on my dress and tore up the entire front of the chiffon. The seamstresses behind the stage sewed me back together. Thank you very much!”

“2. Backstage after Tom won his Oscar for Forrest Gump, ”she captured her second picture and Tom kissed on the red carpet after taking an award home in 1995. Spencer Tracy and Tom. “

The third snapshot shows the country singer and her handsome husband sharing children Chet Hanks, 29 and Truman Hanks, 24 – looked happier than ever when they posed for photos on the iconic red carpet. “3. This dress from #VickyTiel, an American designer who lived in Paris and swore that any woman wearing one of her dresses would get a marriage proposal,” she said. “It was favored by Elizabeth Taylor, Hey, it worked for them. She was married 8 times? “

In the series of other photos Rita uploaded, she raved about wearing such “beautifully made” and “comfortable” dresses from some of Hollywood’s greatest designers Giorgio Armani. Donatella Versace and more. “Can’t wait to show you my dress for tonight !!!” she concluded delightfully.

Shortly after Rita annoyed her ensemble for this year’s award ceremony, she and Tom went on the red carpet. The singer of “Throw Me a Party” looked beautiful in a rose gold colored dress, while the actor from Captain Philips wore a black tuxedo. Son Truman and Tom’s daughter joined the long-standing Lovebirds, Elizabeth Hanks37. The infatuated father shares his two oldest children, including his son Colin Hanks, 41, with his first wife, Samantha Lewes,

We bet the Jingle All the Way actress couldn’t be more proud of Tom, though she isn’t running for Best Supporting Actor. Although the beloved candidate thanks to his moving role as Fred Rogers on a nice day in the neighborhood, Brad Pitt took the award for Once Upon a Time … home in Hollywood.

Win or lose, Rita will stay with Tom!