Everyone is looking forward to a great event – there is always so much excitement and excitement in the air. People look forward to good food and excellent service at their events. As a professional caterer, it is your job to make it available.

From my many years of experience as an event planner for majestically rare events, you should consider the following points when choosing an excellent caterer:

Choose professionals

I have already said this and it is worth mentioning again: a caterer who prepares food for house parties is often not the same as a professional caterer who has been trained and is used to serving large groups of people. So please do not use amateurs. Hire a professional and get it right.

Hire local caterers

It is better to hire a professional caterer who is close to the venue than someone who is miles away or outside the state. If the delivery of the food takes longer than an hour, there is a risk that your caterer is stuck in a traffic jam or the food is not fresh.

Choose caterers who stick to the times

It is frustrating when a caterer does not show up at the scheduled time when he has agreed to deliver food. This usually happens when a caterer has taken on too many jobs. I was recently at an event where the caterer didn’t show up on time and turned off his phone. This put the host in a panic mode as there was no plan B for food. Stick to professionals for your mental health.

Only the best table settings are enough

A nicely decorated hall will look bad with poor table settings. I remember attending an event with such a beautiful decor, only to find that the cutlery was a bad sight. Everything was broken off. Insist on inspecting all the dishes – including glasses, plates, knives, forks and loading plates. This makes your table decoration shine and looks excellent.

Make sure that your caterers provide enough servers

Caterers who don’t understand the dynamics of teamwork can affect the entire event. This is usually the case when the caterer does not provide enough servers or servers. This can really frustrate guests who have been waiting patiently for food. Hostesses who are supposed to look after the guests are usually fired to help serve. This means that hostesses are not sitting at the designated tables and are accused if something goes wrong.

Expect excellent customer care

Unfortunately, caterers with poor customer care can ruin an event that took months to plan. I even saw a caterer yelling at the hosts and guests. The caterer did not appreciate or understand good customer care. Caterers with excellent customer care are the ones you are looking for and should work with.

Questions to ask:

What’s on the menu?

When is dinner served?

Is it a buffet or an over-the-top service?

How many servers do you have?

How many servings do you have?

How do you know when a guest was served to avoid double orders?

How long does it take to reach a certain number of guests?

How do you deal with an unexpected influx of guests? Especially if you live in Nigeria, where it’s common to show up with unwanted guests.

A good caterer should know the answers and anticipate possible risks. An unskilled caterer won’t make plans, make excuses, accuse others, wreak havoc, and destroy the overall atmosphere of an event.

What was your experience with caterers like? Did you have a caterer from hell? Please share your experience.

