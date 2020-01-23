advertisement

I was recently chatting with a friend who was telling her trials with her new household help – an older woman who just resumed her work during the Christmas season. According to Nene, she still got to know the help and didn’t have many groceries for her. However, she had noticed some “funny” (for lack of a better word) behavior of the lady.

The lady insisted that the prefix ‘aunt’ be added to her name when she was summoned or addressed. She then dragged her feet to do the dishes if she had not taken part in the meal (even if she had previously received the agreed meal during her working hours). Moreover? The lady always slept in one of their guest rooms – without permission oh! So to get her to do her work at home, you had to go find her, probably wake her up, then stretch her and drag her feet to do the job.

Now wait for the hilarious – and at the same time annoying – part: the lady would take food and other perishable goods to store in Nene’s freezer without saying anything to her! When Nene goes to get a drink or something from the freezer, she sees a few strange containers staring back at her.

The problem was that my friend, Nene, found it very difficult to talk to the babysitter or call her because of the age difference between them. This caused the lady to get away with a lot of unacceptable behavior. I kept asking Nene: why hire someone you can’t speak to? She said she did not know it would be and that some people she spoke to had similar experiences. I started encouraging her to sit down and have a polite conversation with the babysitter or have her replaced. As you can guess, she decided to follow the second option.

This wondered, is this something with older tools? They sometimes apply with tearing eyes and many pleas and then turn around to become a burden for the young mother. I once had a babysitter who wouldn’t greet unless she was first greeted, the reason being that she was older than me. I remember that I had to endure all kinds of things before I finally let her go, while I promise myself never to hire an older person again.

As a young mother, you don’t hire domestic staff that you can’t talk to or call to order when they’re out of line. You should learn to see your house as your workplace, and to guide your employees or call them to order from time to time would not be so bad. Some of these older tools are always quick to use the age card to confuse you. Resist, Haha. They are there for a purpose and just like in any conventional work environment, everyone should be able to do their work without considering a mild reprimand of their “bosses” as disrespectful or undermining.

This does not alter the fact that some older devices are actually very nice, professional and efficient, but if you have one that is an eyesore, release it immediately.

Everyone must be able to work in a friendly way if roles are defined from the start. Have you ever had a bad experience with your older household help? Please share.

