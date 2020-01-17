Rise of the Resistance opens in Disneyland: here's what you need to know

advertisement

ANAHEIM, CA. – The new “Star Wars” ride opens in Disneyland on Friday, and many people are expected hours before the park opens.

According to the theme park, Rise of the Resistance blurs the lines between fantasy and reality on a scale never seen before in a Disney attraction. The opening extends the attractions of the 14-acre Disneyland growing area that opened last year.

The attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before being captured by a star destroyer and in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.

The fans had their turn at 11 p.m. Thursday, nine hours before the park opens. To the surprise of dozens of fans waiting in the rain, Disneyland opened shortly after 6 a.m. about two hours earlier.

Videos posted on social media showed a line for Starbucks that wound around an entire block of Main Street.

For those planning an excursion to the highly anticipated ride, a virtual queue gives guests the opportunity to explore other areas of the park while waiting for their turn, according to the Disneyland Parks blog.

A special module for Rise of the Resistance is available on the main page of the Disneyland app.

However, according to Disneyland representatives, the virtual queue will only be available after the park opening times have been published and entry to the ride is subject to capacity. An assigned boarding group therefore does not guarantee access to the attraction.

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests in a mission for resistance.

“You are in the middle of a Star Wars story and experience it firsthand,” said Executive Creative Director John Larena. “There are so many things to see. So many things happen at the same time. You will continue with a friend or family member and you will be on this page and they will be on this page, you ‘I see different things … all these incredible things that happen around you. You can’t get everything, you have to do it multiple times. “

Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and a collection of unique grocery stores and merchandise.

Further information on the journey and booking a boarding pass can be found here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of the Disneyland Resort and this station.

