Andy Kelly describes himself on his official website as an “author, video producer, time waster on the Internet and compulsive doer”, and that’s a fairly accurate description as he has gone viral several times with his own unique brand of content. Kelly is the “Perpetual Content Machine” behind Dark Stock Photos, for example a Twitter account that has given rise to a book.

Recently Kelly (@UltraBrilliant) just caught our attention with the game of The Sims 4 He ran when he brought Ellen Ripley and a Xenomorph together in an apartment!

A multi-tweet thread offers funny screenshots of him extraterrestrial-inspired experiment, most of which (of course) document a lot of arguments between the two.

Even in the world of the Sims, Ripley and her frequent opponent seem to contradict each other on large screens at every turn, with Ripley scolding the monster for playing his music too loud and generally just being a nuisance. However, other footage shows how Ripley and her favorite monster play a game of chess and even do yoga together in happier times.

Kelly even pulled Ripley’s pet cat Jonesy into the situation, and the most heartwarming screenshot of all shows a tender moment between the cat and the otherworldly monster.

For a laugh and a smile, check out the full Twitter thread below!

