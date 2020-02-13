Preparing for the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, when well over 1 million visitors flock to the “Wonderful City” around the clock, is always a daunting task for city officials.

But this year, work is a little more difficult thanks to the new corona virus, which had spread to around 25 countries with the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

In the days leading up to the carnival, which will take place from February 21st to 26th this year, Rio officials have drawn up an “emergency plan for the city” and trained health workers in the metropolis of nearly 7 million people to identify and contain those new threat.

“It is worrying because many people are moving and many tourists are coming in from all over the world,” Patricia Guttman, a city health agency, told Reuters.

Ms. Guttman said the city has released about 120 hospital beds that could be used for suspected coronavirus patients.

During the carnival, hundreds of thousands of visitors wander the hot coastal streets of Rio. In practice, many of the celebrations often involve a lack of clothing and an excess of alcohol, creating a mature environment for contagious diseases.

No cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in South America. 34 Brazilians who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, are quarantined at a military base.

On Wednesday, health workers in Rio received training to identify a potential carrier of the virus. They also practiced applying facial masks to potential patients quickly while slipping on protective plastic suits themselves.

City officials insist that they are prepared.

“We are ready for the carnival,” said Guttman.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.